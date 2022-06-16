Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Bogor: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the state visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Indonesia is a momentum to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.Moreover, this year, Indonesia and Germany are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations."This is a momentum for Indonesia and Germany to strengthen relations," said Jokowi at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java on Thursday, June 16, 2022."At the one-on-one meeting, we discussed many things, both regarding Indonesia-Germany relations and the current world situation," Jokowi explained.President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived at the Bogor Palace at around 10.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB).The visit aims to improve bilateral relations in various fields ranging from investment, trade, energy transition, and cooperation between the G20 and G7.