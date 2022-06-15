Ministers Visit Palace ahead of Reshuffle Announcement

Jakarta: A number of ministers have been arriving at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, ahead of the inauguration ceremony of new members of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.
The ministers were Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of National Development Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi and Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo.
President Joko Widodo is rumored to plan to inaugurate a number of ministers and deputy ministers at the State Palace today.
Based on information obtained from government sources, the figures that will be sworn in are the General Chair of PAN Zulkifli Hasan and former National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Hadi Tjahjanto.
Zulkifli will be appointed as the new Minister of Trade to replace Muhammad Lutfi. Meanwhile, Hadi will replace Sofyan Djalil as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning.
"Minister of ATR, Pak Hadi. Minister of Trade, Pak Zulkfili," said the source.
In addition to the two ministers, the head of state reportedly will also inaugurate three deputy ministers.