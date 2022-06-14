Govt Scraps Plan to Increase Borobudur Temple Entrance Fee

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has canceled the plan to increase the entrance fee to the Borobudur Temple's stupa area from Rp50,000 to Rp750,000 per person.
The decision was made by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a limited cabinet meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
"The President's decision is no fee increase. It's still Rp50,000. For students, it is Rp5,000," said Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono after attending a limited cabinet meeting on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
However, in the future, the government will limit the number of persons who can climb Borobudur temple.
"The number will be limited. Maybe around 1,200 people per day. So, people have to register online. Visitors must also be accompanied by a guide and use a special footwear. People are not allowed to wear shoes because they damage rocks," he explained.
According to Basuki, the decision will be officially announced by Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
Located in Central Java, Borobudur is the largest Budhhist temple in the world.