Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Indonesian Ambassador to Switzerland Muliaman Hadad to assist in repatriating the body of Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz (Eril), who drowned in Aare River, Bern, Switzerland.
"I have ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassador to fully assist the return of Eril's body from Switzerland to Indonesia. By God's will, the repatriation of the body will be conducted soon," Jokowi stated in Bogor, West Java, on Friday.
The head of state said he had spoken to Eril's father -- West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil -- regarding this matter and expressed his deep condolences over the passing away of Eril.
"Two days ago, I spoke with Governor Kamil to express my deep condolences over the passing away of Eril. Praise be to God, we had found his body," Jokowi remarked.
Ambassador Muliaman Hadad earlier announced that Eril's body was found on June 8, local time, based on information from the Bern Canton Police.
His body was found on June 8 at around 6:50 local time or 11:50 a.m. Indonesian Time. Information published by the Bern Police on June 9 stated that Eril's body was found by a man at the Engehalde Water Dam, Bern.
Governor Kamil applied for permission to go to Switzerland on June 9-19, 2022, after receiving news of Eril's whereabouts.
Eril's body will be brought back to Indonesia on Sunday, June 12, and will be buried on Monday, June 13.
Eril was declared missing while swimming in Aare River, Bern, Switzerland, on Thursday, May 26, 2022. According to a local police statement, the 22-year-old experienced an emergency situation while swimming in the river.
During the 13 days of search, local authorities had conducted a search mission by deploying various equipment and relief crews, such as drones, boats, divers, and sniffer dogs.