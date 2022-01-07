English  
The number decreased by 124 compared to the previous day.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 3,883

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 07 January 2022 16:21
Jakarta: As many as 3,883 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex decreased by 124 compared to the previous day.
 
"The number stands at 3,883 today," the spokesman said here on Friday morning.
 
Meanwhile, some 1,422 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 118 from 1,304.
 
(WAH)
