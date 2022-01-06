English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The global energy crisis has pushed all countries to compete for reliable energy sources.
The global energy crisis has pushed all countries to compete for reliable energy sources.

Coal Export Ban Aims to Address Global Energy Crisis: KSP

English energy mining indonesian government
Antara • 06 January 2022 15:23
Jakarta: The Presidential Staff Office (KSP) stated that the Indonesian president's policy to ban coal exports was a joint endeavor to overcome the global energy crisis.
 
"The global energy crisis has pushed all countries to compete for reliable energy sources, including coal from Indonesia. Hence, as part of the state's elements, the government, the community, PT PLN, and national mining entrepreneurs must contribute together," Deputy I Chief of Presidential Staff Febry Calvin Tetelepta stated here on Thursday.
 
Tetelepta affirmed that the president's instruction to prioritize coal supply to meet domestic requirements is an implementation of the 1945 Constitution and a form of consistency to meet the electricity requirements for 270 million Indonesians.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is the president's action when he has to side with the interests of the people," he affirmed.
 
Tetelepta reminded mining companies to not violate the domestic coal sales regulations (Domestic Market Obligation/DMO) in accordance with Law No. 3 of 2020 on Mineral and Coal, as well as Government Regulation No. 96 of 2021 on Mineral and Coal Mining Business Activities.
 
"The government does not completely ban coal exports. The government lauds companies that have fulfilled their commitment pertaining to the regulations. However, the government also does not hesitate to revoke the licenses of companies that do not fulfill their obligations," he remarked.
 
Febry noted that President Jokowi had ordered Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir to build a permanent DMO regulatory mechanism to meet the national electricity requirements and tackle challenges of the global energy crisis.
 
The Indonesian government had earlier decided to stop coal exports for the January 1-31, 2022, period to ensure supply for domestic power plants. The temporary export ban applies to companies holding Mining Business Permits (IUP) or Special Mining Business Permits (IUPK) for the production operation stage, and IUPK as a continuation of contract or agreement operations, as well as Coal Mining Concession Work Agreements (PKP2B).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Surabaya City to boost Surveillance amid Spread of Omicron

Surabaya City to boost Surveillance amid Spread of Omicron

English
Omicron
BNPB Head Underscores Commitment to Preventing Corruption

BNPB Head Underscores Commitment to Preventing Corruption

English
disaster
Program to Vaccinate 2.2 Million Children in Jakarta, Satellite Cities against COVID-19

Program to Vaccinate 2.2 Million Children in Jakarta, Satellite Cities against COVID-19

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terus Menanjak, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 533 Hari Ini
Nasional

Terus Menanjak, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 533 Hari Ini

Erick Thohir Copot Direktur Energi Primer PLN
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Copot Direktur Energi Primer PLN

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Melangkah Ke Teknologi Otonom Tingkat 2
Otomotif

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Melangkah Ke Teknologi Otonom Tingkat 2

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik Awards 2022
Internasional

Medcom.id Raih Penghargaan Adam Malik Awards 2022

Australia Konfirmasi Menolak Dispensasi Visa Djokovic
Olahraga

Australia Konfirmasi Menolak Dispensasi Visa Djokovic

Jadi Tersangka, Ini Kronologi Medina Zein Terjerat Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik
Hiburan

Jadi Tersangka, Ini Kronologi Medina Zein Terjerat Kasus Pencemaran Nama Baik

Catat! Kalender Pendidikan Semester Genap Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022
Pendidikan

Catat! Kalender Pendidikan Semester Genap Tahun Ajaran 2021/2022

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri
Teknologi

Kominfo Resmikan Merger Indosat Ooredoo dan Tri

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah
Properti

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!