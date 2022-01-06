Coal Export Ban Aims to Address Global Energy Crisis: KSP

Jakarta: The Presidential Staff Office (KSP) stated that the Indonesian president's policy to ban coal exports was a joint endeavor to overcome the global energy crisis.
"The global energy crisis has pushed all countries to compete for reliable energy sources, including coal from Indonesia. Hence, as part of the state's elements, the government, the community, PT PLN, and national mining entrepreneurs must contribute together," Deputy I Chief of Presidential Staff Febry Calvin Tetelepta stated here on Thursday.
Tetelepta affirmed that the president's instruction to prioritize coal supply to meet domestic requirements is an implementation of the 1945 Constitution and a form of consistency to meet the electricity requirements for 270 million Indonesians.
"This is the president's action when he has to side with the interests of the people," he affirmed.
Tetelepta reminded mining companies to not violate the domestic coal sales regulations (Domestic Market Obligation/DMO) in accordance with Law No. 3 of 2020 on Mineral and Coal, as well as Government Regulation No. 96 of 2021 on Mineral and Coal Mining Business Activities.
"The government does not completely ban coal exports. The government lauds companies that have fulfilled their commitment pertaining to the regulations. However, the government also does not hesitate to revoke the licenses of companies that do not fulfill their obligations," he remarked.
Febry noted that President Jokowi had ordered Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif and Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir to build a permanent DMO regulatory mechanism to meet the national electricity requirements and tackle challenges of the global energy crisis.
The Indonesian government had earlier decided to stop coal exports for the January 1-31, 2022, period to ensure supply for domestic power plants. The temporary export ban applies to companies holding Mining Business Permits (IUP) or Special Mining Business Permits (IUPK) for the production operation stage, and IUPK as a continuation of contract or agreement operations, as well as Coal Mining Concession Work Agreements (PKP2B).