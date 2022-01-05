English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Distributes Cash Assistance for Street Vendors

English Ganjar Pranowo president joko widodo central java
Andhika Prasetyo • 05 January 2022 14:58
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started his agenda in Central Java by visiting Gemolong Market in Sragen Regency, Central Java. 
 
The President handed over cash assistance for street vendors (PKL) who work at the traditional market every day.
 
Jokowi was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono. 
 
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Sragen Deputy Regent Suroto also accompanied Jokowi.
 
After that, the Head of State will continue his journey to Purwodadi Market, Grobogan Regency, Central Java.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Furthermore, still in Grobogan, the president is scheduled to review the implementation of COVID-19 vaccinations for children," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, here on Wednesday, January 5, 2021.
 
After the inspection, Jokowi and his entourage will continue their journey to Blora Regency where Jokowi will inaugurate Randugunting Dam.
 
(WAH)
