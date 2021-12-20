English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

Nearly 152 Million People in Indonesia Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2021 19:04
Jakarta: 128,615 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 107,180,178, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, 357,719 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 151,775,597.
 
To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

Covovax

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 
 
The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio.
 
CovovaxTM is a subunit of the vaccine developed by Novavax and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It requires two doses and is stable at 2 to 8 °C refrigerated temperatures. The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating an engineered baculovirus containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

(WAH)
