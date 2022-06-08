Minister, Governor Agree to Postpone Borobudur Ticket Price Increase

Semarang: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo have agreed to postpone a planned increase in the price for admission to Borobudur Temple's stupa area.
"We postpone it. Earlier, the minister said, ‘Mr. Governor, we will postpone it first, so there will be no stories (risk of disinformation),’" Pranowo said after meeting Pandjaitan at the Central Java Governor Office, here on Tuesday.
Earlier, Governor Pranowo had proposed delaying the proposed increase in ticket prices.
According to him, several measures are needed before the new tariff can be implemented, especially since many people are protesting against the plan.
The new ticket price needs to be reviewed by the Borobudur Temple Tourism Park (TWC) and the Borobudur Conservation Center, he informed.
"I told him (the minister), there are a lot of protests. I think (we must) leave it first, and he agreed. (Let's) not talk about the matter of tariffs (now), postpone it instead, and TWC and the conservation center are communicating (with us), so the public does not need to worry. That is important to deliver," Pranowo said.
The Borobudur Temple authorities must consider the best schemes to regulate tourists who want to climb up to the stupa area, such as limiting the quota of visitors, he added.
The governor had earlier informed that the visitor fee was planned to be increased to Rp750 thousand for domestic tourists wishing to go up to the stupa area. A basic entrance ticket of Rp50 thousand would only allow visitors access to the ground area, as per the plan.
"These two things need to be conveyed to the public so that they know why there are restrictions on people going up to the temple," Pranowo said.