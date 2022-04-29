Indonesia to Unite G20 Members: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesia aims to unite G20 members despite the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"I want to emphasize that Indonesia is keen to unite the G20 (members). There should be no divisions. Peace and stability are the keys to recovery and development of the world's economy," the president stated at the Bogor Presidential Palace, as quoted from a video on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel on Friday.
The G20 Summit in November 2022 in Bali will involve heads of state and governments of G20 members.
The president noted that in the past two months, he had coordinated with several leaders of countries as well as secretary general of the United Nations, with regard to preparations for the G20 Summit that will be hosted in Bali on November 2022.
President Jokowi also drew attention to the list of state leaders that he had spoken to telephonically.
"On March 7, 2022, I had communicated with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and then on March 8, 2022, I had communicated with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and on March 16, 2022, I also spoke with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau," he remarked.
On March 22, 2022, President Jokowi spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron, on March 31, 2022, and spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, and conversed with Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres on April 12, 2022.
"Last Wednesday, on April 27, at 3 p.m. local time, I communicated with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and last night, on Thursday, April 28, I engaged in a telephonic conversation with President of Portugal Marcelo de Sousa. Last night, at 19:00 local time, I spoke on the phone with President of Russia Vladimir Putin," he revealed.
During the conversations, President Jokowi discussed about the current global situation, including the war between Russia and Ukraine. The president spoke of having invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 Summit.
Ukraine is not a member of the G20. However, earlier G20 leaders have invited other countries as guests to attend the meeting.
The G20 condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine that is currently on its ninth week. The invasion has increased geopolitical tensions, threatened the global economy, and caused a humanitarian crisis.
Several G20 members have also called for the removal of Russia and President Vladimir Putin from the G20 summit attendance list. However, Indonesia refused the plea and said it was too early to decide on that.