President Jokowi Urges GPDRR Participants to Invest in Disaster Mitigation

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) encouraged all countries attending the 7th Session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) to invest in developing a disaster risk mitigation system to prevent further damages in future.
"Hence, I invited all countries to be serious and committed to implementing it," Jokowi stated while delivering his opening remarks at the 7th Session of GPDRR in Bali Province on Wednesday.
Furthermore, the President urged all participating countries to always be ready to face disasters.
Jokowi has assessed that the scale of disaster mitigation capacity and preparedness will determine the extent of damages experienced by a country.
"The more unprepared (the country), the bigger the loss (it will incur), especially since the global community is currently facing (the impacts of) climate change," Jokowi cautioned.
Indonesia also encouraged all countries to be committed to implementing several international agreements on disaster mitigation, such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, the Paris Agreement, as well as the United Nations' (UN's) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Since the country is prone to various disasters, Indonesia is ready to share its experiences and knowledge in mitigating disasters with the international community through the GPDRR forum.
"Still, Indonesia is keen to learn from the experiences of the international community. Let us work together to mitigate the risk of disaster for a better life, today and tomorrow,” Jokowi added.
He opened the international forum by ringing a kulkul (slit-log Balinese traditional drum used for communication) along with UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, President of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori, UN Resident Coordinator for Indonesia Valerie Julliand, as well as several Indonesian officials.
Other attendees at the 2022 GPDRR forum were Vice President of Zambia Mutale Nalumango as well as representatives of over 185 countries to discuss disaster risk reduction and global commitments in developing sustainable disaster resilience.