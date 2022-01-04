English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The flash flood hit five villages in Padang Lawas.
The flash flood hit five villages in Padang Lawas.

Minister Visits Flash Flood Affected Villages in North Sumatra

English tri rismaharini disaster floods north sumatra
Antara • 04 January 2022 19:03
Sibuhuan: Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini visited five flash flood affected villages in Padang Lawas district, North Sumatra, on Monday evening.
 
Her entourage comprised acting head of Palas district, Ahmad Zarnawi Pasaribu; Palas Police chief, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Indra Yanitra Irawan; and Regional Secretary Arpan Nasution.
 
They inspected the public elementary school and homes damaged by the flash flood in Tamiang village. They also met with victims of the flash flood at Babul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School Refugee Post, Manggis village.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The minister also inspected evacuation posts, natural disaster management officers' posts in Tanjung Baru village, as well as public kitchen facilities during her visit.
 
Rismaharini symbolically handed over logistical assistance worth Rp762,115,403 for victims of the Palas flash flood.
 
She said that her administration will wait for a mutual agreement involving officials from the village level, sub-district government, and Palas regional leadership coordination forum for handling the fulfillment of the housing needs of flash flood victims.
 
"We'll discuss it together because we can't make a decision now. If suddenly there will be rain, (it would show whether) is the location suitable or not. I asked the regional leadership coordination forum to meet and consult with experts from universities on the feasibility of the location. Because if we build it out of nowhere, and suddenly there were problems, it would be dangerous, not to mention it causing casualties. That should not happen, and to meet that ends, the regional leadership coordination forum will negotiate according to what I asked earlier, whether it will be relocation or whatever else, because it must be seen from the (point of) feasibility," she remarked.
 
She said that in the past, houses were built and given, and later on, they were destroyed by landslides. This should be prevented this time, she stressed.
 
Acting head of Palas district, Ahmad Zarnawi Pasaribu, lauded the minister and her entourage for visiting the flash flood locations as well as providing assistance.
 
He said he expected the visit to strengthen the collaboration between his administration and the Social Affairs Ministry.
 
"The arrival of the Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini is a great honor for all of us. May this event be blessed by God, and it brings positive things to all of us, especially to our brothers and sisters who were victims of the flash flood," he remarked.
 
The flash flood hit five villages in Padang Lawas district, North Sumatra: Tamiang, Tanjung Barani, Tanjung Baru, Manggis, and Siadam villages, Batang Lubu Sutam sub-district. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Trade Ministry to Continue Market Operations for Edible Oil Prices

Trade Ministry to Continue Market Operations for Edible Oil Prices

English
trade
Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

Health Office Finds 6 Locally Transmitted Omicron Cases in Jakarta

English
jakarta
Local Leaders Can Regulate School Reopening: West Java Governor

Local Leaders Can Regulate School Reopening: West Java Governor

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Keluarkan SE Pencegahan Omicron, Menkes Minta Koordinasi Pelayanan Kesehatan Diperkuat
Nasional

Keluarkan SE Pencegahan Omicron, Menkes Minta Koordinasi Pelayanan Kesehatan Diperkuat

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda
Hiburan

Alasan Jaksa Hanya Tuntut Gaga Muhammad 4,5 Tahun Penjara: Sopan dan Masih Muda

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Minta Sektor Keuangan Berkolaborasi Dukung Pemulihan Ekonomi

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi
Internasional

Prancis Deteksi Varian Baru Covid-19 IHU, 12 Orang Telah Terinfeksi

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT
Pendidikan

Cara Cek NISN dan NPSN untuk Registrasi Akun LTMPT

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!