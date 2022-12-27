Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

Purchases of staple food usually increase in the end of the year.
"The stocks are sufficient," the Head of the Food Task Force,Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan, told Medcom.id on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) inflation in November 2022 was recorded lower than the projection and the previous month's inflation.
Nevertheless, it remained high at 5.42% year-on-year (yoy) and above the target of 3.0±1%.
Furthermore, volatile food (VF) inflation decreased to 5.70% (yoy) both nationwide and in most of areas in Indonesia, as supported by strong policy synergy and coordination between Governments (Central and Regional), Bank Indonesia, and strategic partners.
Meanwhile, core inflation decreased to 3.30% (yoy), affected by continued impact of limited adjustment to oil fuel price on core inflation and inflation pressure from weak demand.