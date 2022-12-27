English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Purchases of staple food usually increase in the end of the year. (Photo: medcom.id)
Purchases of staple food usually increase in the end of the year. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Ensures Sufficient Food Stocks during Year-End Holidays

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 27 December 2022 16:55
Jakarta: The Indonesian Police's Food Task Force (Satgas) has ensured sufficient food stocks ahead of the 2023 New Year celebrations
 
Purchases of staple food usually increase in the end of the year.
 
"The stocks are sufficient," the Head of the Food Task Force,Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan, told Medcom.id on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
 
Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) inflation in November 2022 was recorded lower than the projection and the previous month's inflation.
 
Nevertheless, it remained high at 5.42% year-on-year (yoy) and above the target of 3.0±1%. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Furthermore, volatile food (VF) inflation decreased to 5.70% (yoy) both nationwide and in most of areas in Indonesia, as supported by strong policy synergy and coordination between Governments (Central and Regional), Bank Indonesia, and strategic partners. 
 
Meanwhile, core inflation decreased to 3.30% (yoy), affected by continued impact of limited adjustment to oil fuel price on core inflation and inflation pressure from weak demand.   
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The traffic movement was also smooth. (Photo: medcom.id)

Security Situation during Christmas Good: Indonesian Police

Riau Islands Can Set Example in Religious Tolerance: Indonesian Police Chief

Public Should Maintain Peace for Sake of Indonesia's Prosperity: Minister

BACA JUGA
1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

1,519 People Named KPK Suspects in Past 20 Years

English
corruption
Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

Govt Anticipates Impact of Extreme Weather in West Java

English
disaster
Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

Banning Sale of Single Cigarettes Leads to Better National Health: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna
Ekonomi

Jokowi Targetkan Produktivitas Padi Naik Pascaperesmian Bendungan Sadawarna

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak
Nasional

Larangan Jual Rokok Batangan, Wapres: Cegah Pembeli Anak-anak

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak
Internasional

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet
Otomotif

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia
Olahraga

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!