English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

16 Thousand Indonesians Receive Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Past 24 Hours

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 17:45
Jakarta: Some 6,925 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,732,167, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 16,034 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,409,850.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 695 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,718,090.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,531 to 6,542,
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 14 to 160,574.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 68.4 Million Indonesians Have Received Third Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: Govt

Over 174.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 68.2 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Dose: Govt

BACA JUGA
Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

Tourists Caught in Bad Weather in Karimunjawa Evacuated

English
central java
Indonesia Ranks among Top 20 Nations for Best Port Performance: Minister

Indonesia Ranks among Top 20 Nations for Best Port Performance: Minister

English
southeast asia
Rely on BMKG for Extreme Weather Information: President Jokowi

Rely on BMKG for Extreme Weather Information: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Timnas Thailand Antusias Tanding di Indonesia dan Belum Bosan Juara
Olahraga

Timnas Thailand Antusias Tanding di Indonesia dan Belum Bosan Juara

Mangkir Terus, Saksi Kasus Bambang Kayun Dijemput Paksa KPK
Nasional

Mangkir Terus, Saksi Kasus Bambang Kayun Dijemput Paksa KPK

Per 1 Januari Pemerintah Terapkan Aturan Baru untuk Ekspor
Ekonomi

Per 1 Januari Pemerintah Terapkan Aturan Baru untuk Ekspor

Batas Waktu Aktivasi Rekening SimPel PIP 2022 Diperpanjang hingga 31 Januari
Pendidikan

Batas Waktu Aktivasi Rekening SimPel PIP 2022 Diperpanjang hingga 31 Januari

Sebelum Alami Pendarahan Otak, Indra Bekti Sempat Rayakan Ulang Tahun Bersama Keluarga
Hiburan

Sebelum Alami Pendarahan Otak, Indra Bekti Sempat Rayakan Ulang Tahun Bersama Keluarga

Situasi Terbaru Covid-19 Tiongkok Picu Kegelisahan di Seluruh Dunia
Internasional

Situasi Terbaru Covid-19 Tiongkok Picu Kegelisahan di Seluruh Dunia

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori
Otomotif

CFMoto 250RR Tawarkan Paket Lengkap Sunmori

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id
Teknologi

Jajaran Laptop Terbaik 2022 dari Medcom.id

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!