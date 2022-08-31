President Jokowi to Inaugurate Papua Football Academy

Jokowi will start his working visit in the easternmost province by launching the Papua Football Academy (PFA) at Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura Regency.
After that, Jokowi will go to the Sentani Post Office to hand over a number of social assistance.
"After that, the President will go to Toware Sports Complex in Jayapura Regency to hand over Business Identification Number certificates for individual micro and small business actors," said Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin in a media release on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
In the afternoon, the head of state will head to Sentani International Airport and then take off to Mozes Kilangin International Airport, Timika, Mimika Regency.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The Head of State will go to the Sport Hall, Tembagapura District, Mimika Regency to meet with PT Freeport Indonesia employees.