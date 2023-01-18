English  
Richard Eliezer is one of the five defendants in the premeditated murder case. (Photo: medcom.id)
Richard Eliezer is one of the five defendants in the premeditated murder case. (Photo: medcom.id)

Public Prosecutors' Team Demands 12 Years Imprisonment for Richard Elezier

Antara • 18 January 2023 20:27
Jakarta: A team of public prosecutors demanded that the defendant in the premeditated murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat (Brigadier J), Richard Eliezer or Bharada E, be sentenced to 12 years in prison.
 
"Sentenced the defendant Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu with a prison term of 12 years," the public prosecutor Paris Manalu stated while reading out the charges at the South Jakarta District Court on Wednesday.
 
The public prosecutor remarked that the defendant had been legally and convincingly proven guilty of violating Article 340, subsidiary Article 338, juncto Article 55, paragraph (1) 1st of the Criminal Code.

The act that aggravated the demands against Bharada E was his role as executor that resulted in Brigadier J's death. His action also caused deep sorrow to the victim's family.
 
"The defendant's actions caused widespread unrest in the community," Manalu stated.
 
As for mitigating circumstances, the public prosecutor said, the defendant was never been punished and behaved politely in court. Bharada E was considered cooperative during the trial, regretted his actions, and the victim's family has forgiven him.
 
"The defendant was a witness to the perpetrators, who worked together to uncover this crime," the public prosecutor remarked.
 
Richard Eliezer is one of the five defendants in the premeditated murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat (Brigadier J).
 
The four other defendants are Ricky Rizal, Ferdy Sambo, Putri Candrawathi, and Kuat Ma'ruf. The five defendants were charged with violating Article 340, subsidiary Article 338 in conjunction with Article 55, paragraph (1) 1st of the Criminal Code.
 
In the previous trial on January 16, Ricky Rizal and Kuat Ma'ruf were charged with imprisonment for eight years. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ferdy Sambo was charged with life imprisonment.
 
On the same day as Richard Eliezer's trial, Putri Candrawathi was sentenced to eight years in prison. 
 
(WAH)

