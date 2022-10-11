"(Through) intensive communication with Democrat and PKS, we have set up a special team to conduct an in-depth study of platforms for the vice presidential candidate," Chief of the NasDem Central Executive Board Willy Aditya stated on Monday
While a dynamic discussion on the profile of the vice presidential candidate is underway, the Democrat and PKS agreed with NasDem to choose Baswedan to run for president in 2024, he remarked.
"May we make public this clear point in the not-so-distant future, although the dynamic is still underway. There are several things that we have not agreed upon. However, in general, Anies (Baswedan) is a connecting line for the agreement among the three parties," he remarked.
The meeting between Baswedan and Democrat Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) recently has not become a determinant to choose a figure, who will team up with Baswedan in the presidential race, he noted.
"So far, it has continued to develop. Let us await who will be (the figure). We still have a long time," he stated.
Since the start, NasDem had allowed Baswedan to independently decide his running mate, he remarked.
"From the perspective of NasDem, we leave (the running mate) to Mr Anies to choose and decide himself," he noted.
NasDem has no preferences for the vice-presidential candidate's criteria, and neither will it propose its cadre to run for vice president, he stated.
He expressed hope that the vice-presidential candidate would be able to complement Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election, so that they will form a dual single concept.