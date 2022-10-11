English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
NasDem has no preferences for the vice-presidential candidate's criteria. (Photo: medcom.id)
NasDem has no preferences for the vice-presidential candidate's criteria. (Photo: medcom.id)

NasDem Claims Preparing Anies Baswedan's Running Mate with Democrat, PKS

Antara • 11 October 2022 16:47
Yogyakarta: NasDem Party claimed to have formed a special team along with Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) and Democrat Party to prepare the running mate for its presidential candidate Anies Baswedan for the 2024 election.
 
"(Through) intensive communication with Democrat and PKS, we have set up a special team to conduct an in-depth study of platforms for the vice presidential candidate," Chief of the NasDem Central Executive Board Willy Aditya stated on Monday
 
While a dynamic discussion on the profile of the vice presidential candidate is underway, the Democrat and PKS agreed with NasDem to choose Baswedan to run for president in 2024, he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"May we make public this clear point in the not-so-distant future, although the dynamic is still underway. There are several things that we have not agreed upon. However, in general, Anies (Baswedan) is a connecting line for the agreement among the three parties," he remarked.
 
The meeting between Baswedan and Democrat Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) recently has not become a determinant to choose a figure, who will team up with Baswedan in the presidential race, he noted.
 
"So far, it has continued to develop. Let us await who will be (the figure). We still have a long time," he stated.
 
Since the start, NasDem had allowed Baswedan to independently decide his running mate, he remarked.
 
"From the perspective of NasDem, we leave (the running mate) to Mr Anies to choose and decide himself," he noted.
 
NasDem has no preferences for the vice-presidential candidate's criteria, and neither will it propose its cadre to run for vice president, he stated.
 
He expressed hope that the vice-presidential candidate would be able to complement Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election, so that they will form a dual single concept.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The two politicians discussed various issues during the meeting. (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)

Anies Ready to Cooperate with Democratic Party

Anies Visits Democratic Party Headquarters

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

Some 28 Nations Line Up for IMF Aid: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Logs 2,077 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

BNPB Urges Regions to Prepare Disaster Mitigation Apparatus amid Extreme Weather

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Korban Tewas Tragedi Kanjuruhan Jadi 132 Orang

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi
Ekonomi

Jika Kasus Covid Landai hingga Februari Tahun Depan, Indonesia Bisa Lepas dari Pandemi

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya
Pendidikan

Ada 1.000 Beasiswa Non-Gelar untuk Guru Agama dari Kemenag, Cek Cara Daftarnya

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih
Internasional

Ukraina Dibombardir Rusia, Biden Janjikan Bantuan Sistem Pertahanan Udara Canggih

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik
Olahraga

Deretan Rekor Pelatih dalam Piala Dunia, Vittorio Pozzo Terbaik

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon
Otomotif

Manfaat Energi Terbarukan untuk Netralitas Karbon

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika
Hiburan

Lakukan KDRT ke Lesti Kejora, Karier dan Bisnis Rizky Billar Hancur Seketika

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal
Teknologi

Cara Cek Nomor Telepon dan SMS tak Dikenal

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!