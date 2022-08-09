English  
Inspector General Police Ferdy Sambo (Photo: MI/Adam Dwi)
Ferdy Sambo Named Suspect in Murder Case of Brigadier J

Juven Martua Sitompul • 09 August 2022 19:35
Jakarta: The National Police has named the former head of its internal affairs unit, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, as a suspect in the murder case of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yoshua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. 
 
According to National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, the determination of the suspect status is based on sufficient preliminary evidence.
 
"This morning, the special team decided to name FS (Ferdy Sambo) as a suspect," said the National Police Chief during a press conference at the National Police Headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
 
Listyo confirmed that there was no shooting incident at Ferdy's official residence before the deaths of Brigadier J. The four-star general confirmed that Brigadier J was a murder victim.
 
"There was no shooting incident as reported earlier," said Listyo.
 
Listyo revealed that Brigadier Ricky Rizal (RR) shot Brigadier J dead after he was ordered by Ferdy. However, Listyo did not explain the motive  of the murder.
 
"What happened was the shooting of Brigadier J to death by Brigadier RR because of the order of FS," said Listyo.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed that the investigation into the death of Brigadier J must be conducted thoroughly.
 
"I have said from the beginning. Investigate thoroughly. Don't hesitate," said President Jokowi in West Kalimantan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
 
According to him, the National Police must prioritize transparency to protect the law encorcement agency's public image.
 
(WAH)
