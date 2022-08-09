English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi Instructs Police to Thoroughly Investigate Case of Brigadier J

Andhika Prasetyo • 09 August 2022 14:28
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has instructed that the investigation into the death of Brigadier Novriansyah Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J must be conducted thoroughly.
 
"I have said from the beginning. Investigate thoroughly. Don't hesitate," said President Jokowi in West Kalimantan, Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
 
According to him, the National Police must prioritize transparency to protect the law encorcement agency's public image.
 
"Don't cover up anything," said Jokowi.
 
The Head of State said that the investigation into Brigadier J's death would be challenging. Nevertheless, Jokowi wants the truth to be revealed as it is. 
 
"Don't let the public distrust the Police. That's the most important thing. We still have to maintain the image of the Police," said Jokowi.
 
(WAH)
