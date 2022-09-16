Jokowi Furious About Being Propose as Vice Presidential Candidate

"From the beginning I said that it was not me who proposed it. I have answered the affairs of the three periods," Jokowi said when asked by reporters at the State Palace, Friday, September 16, 2022.
Jokowi said he had firmly rejected the discourse of extending the presidential term to three terms. However, he said, the issue re-emerged regarding him running as a vice presidential candidate.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"As soon as it was answered, another thing called an extension appeared. I also answered that this was again the vice president, who was it from?" said Jokowi.
The President refused to respond further to the discourse. The reason is, he did not know the party who first brought up such an issue.
"If it's from me, I'll explain. If it's not from me, I don't want to explain," he said.