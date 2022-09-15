Electronic Mobile Ticket Soon to be Inaugurated Nationally on 22 September

Electronic Traffic Law Enforcement (ETLE) mobile is operated by using photo evidence of gadget cameras used by officers in the field to photograph or capture photos of traffic documentation that occurs on the highway.
Surabaya Traffic Police Corps (Korlantas) Chief, Arif Fazlurrahman explained that the mobile electronic ticket can find violations with a wider scope and not only at certain points or roads.
"So far, we have known ETLE, currently Korlantas has implemented static ETLE which is indeed in certain locations and roads in the form of static cameras. Now we are starting with mobile ETLE which is more portable and can move around," said Arif.
Nationally inaugurated by the National Police Chief on 22 September 2022
Arif Fazlurrahman explained, after Surabaya, later this mobile electronic ticket system will be inaugurated by the National Police Chief, Listyo Sigit Prabowo to be implemented nationally right on Bhayangkara Traffic Day on 22 September 2022.
"Later on September 22 (2022) on Bhayangkara traffic day, the National Police Chief will inaugurate it nationally," he concluded.