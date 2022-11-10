West Papua Residents Urged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Infections Increase

"On Wednesday, 16 new cases of COVID-19 infections (were reported, thereby) bringing the total number of cases in West Papua Province to increase to 105," West Papua's COVID-19 Task Force spokesperson, Arnold Tiniap, stated.
The number of COVID-19 cases have, so far, been found in 11 districts and cities, except for the districts of South Sorong and Arfak, he noted in a statement on Thursday.
Significant number of COVID-19 cases had been detected in Sorong City reaching 20, as well as in the districts of Manokwari, Teluk Bintuni, and Raja Ampat, with 21, 18, and 17 cases respectively, he stated.
As part of preventive measures, Tiniap said personnel of the COVID-19 task force and related government agencies continue to encourage locals to get vaccinated and comply with the health protocols.
The spread of the XBB sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in several Indonesian provinces, and its transmission level could likely be faster than that of the Omicron sub-variant, he noted.
"Thus, if the positivity rate increases significantly, whole genome sequencing needs to be conducted to know exactly the spread of the XBB sub-variant in the province," he added.