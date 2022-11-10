English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The spread of the XBB sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in several Indonesian provinces. (Photo: medcom.id)
The spread of the XBB sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in several Indonesian provinces. (Photo: medcom.id)

West Papua Residents Urged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Infections Increase

Antara • 10 November 2022 17:52
Manokwari: West Papua's administration appealed to residents to get booster shots and implement the government's health protocols, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the province continues to increase amid the emergence of the XBB sub-variant.
 
"On Wednesday, 16 new cases of COVID-19 infections (were reported, thereby) bringing the total number of cases in West Papua Province to increase to 105," West Papua's COVID-19 Task Force spokesperson, Arnold Tiniap, stated.
 
The number of COVID-19 cases have, so far, been found in 11 districts and cities, except for the districts of South Sorong and Arfak, he noted in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Significant number of COVID-19 cases had been detected in Sorong City reaching 20, as well as in the districts of Manokwari, Teluk Bintuni, and Raja Ampat, with 21, 18, and 17 cases respectively, he stated.
 
As part of preventive measures, Tiniap said personnel of the COVID-19 task force and related government agencies continue to encourage locals to get vaccinated and comply with the health protocols.
 
The spread of the XBB sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in several Indonesian provinces, and its transmission level could likely be faster than that of the Omicron sub-variant, he noted.
 
"Thus, if the positivity rate increases significantly, whole genome sequencing needs to be conducted to know exactly the spread of the XBB sub-variant in the province," he added.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
USAID Kolaborasi is just one of many USAID initiatives in Indonesia. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, US Cooperate to Accelerate Development in Papua, West Papua

West Papua's Ugar Village Has Sustainable Ecotourism Potential: Minister

Ministry Encourages Optimization of Mental Health Services in Indonesia

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 6,294 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 6,294 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's Digital Economy Can Potentially Reach 330 Billion by 2030: OJK

Indonesia's Digital Economy Can Potentially Reach 330 Billion by 2030: OJK

English
Fintech
Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

Indonesia Launches E-VoA Service to Facilitate Foreign Tourists

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF
Internasional

Tujuh Tewas dalam Bentrokan Militer Filipina dan Pemberontak MILF

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM
Pendidikan

Bicara Soal Relasi Media dan Selebritas, Prilly Latuconsina Kembali Jadi Dosen di UGM

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Pastikan Pasokan Listrik Aman Selama KTT G20

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Tanah Air Bertambah 6.294 Orang

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan
Otomotif

Toyota BZ4X Diluncurkan, Bisa Sewa Rp20 Juta Per Bulan

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Clippers Jungkalkan Lakers

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi
Hiburan

Dituduh Serobot Kursi Konser MLTR, Nia Ramadhani Berikan Klarifikasi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat
Teknologi

Penyiaran Digital Harus Mampu Hadirkan Manfaat Bagi Masyarakat

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!