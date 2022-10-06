English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Renewable energy is one of the alternatives to reduce GHG emissions. (Photo: medcom.id)
Renewable energy is one of the alternatives to reduce GHG emissions. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Targets Emission Reduction of 231.2 Million Tons by 2025

Antara • 06 October 2022 19:25
Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) targets a reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of 231.2 million tons of CO2 by 2025 in order to achieve Net Zero Emissions (NZE) by 2060.
 
"Renewable energy is one of our alternatives to reduce GHG emissions. We also have a road map for decarbonization in order to reach NZE in 2060 or sooner," the ministry's director of various new energy and renewable energy, Andriah Feby Misna, stated during an online discussion on the Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week, here, Thursday.
 
She remarked that the nearest emission reduction target in 2025 will be achieved through several steps, including from the supply side, through the use of rooftop solar power plants, acceleration of waste to energy, development of small-scale biomass power plant (PLTBm), and addition of hydropower plants.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


On the demand side, the government encourages the use of induction stoves for 1.8 million households, the use of dimethyl ether to replace household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the use of 300 thousand electric cars and 1.3 million electric motorcycles, gas networks for 5.2 million house connections, as well as mandatory 30-percent biodiesel blending by 2025, Misna stated.
 
She noted that the GHG emission reduction target in 2060 is 1,798 million tons of CO2.
 
"In line with that, we continue to encourage the shift to electric vehicles, the development of biofuels as well as new technologies, such as green hydrogen or nuclear," she remarked.
 
Furthermore, the government has increased its carbon emission reduction target in Indonesia's Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), from 29 percent with its own efforts, to 31.89 percent in 2030, Misna remarked.
 
She also noted that changing the target, from 29 percent to 31.89 percent in 2030 will have an impact on the energy transition roadmap being prepared.
 
"Frankly, this energy transition roadmap is still moving dynamically, and to do the modeling, there will indeed be another shift," she remarked.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
He congratulated the TNI on the occasion of its 77th Anniversary. (Photo: medcom.id)

President Jokowi Seeks Crisis-Handling Support from Military, Police

Energy Minister Presses for Mineral Downstreaming in Indonesia

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

FAO Food Prices Index Declines for the Sixth Consecutive Month: Report

English
food
Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

Sanur Port Development Expected to Lengthen Tourist Stays in Bali: Transportation Minister

English
transportation
Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

Only 30% of Indonesian MSMES Digitally Literate: Apindo

English
MSMEs
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1
Olahraga

Rebut Pole Position di Jepang, Verstappen Berpotensi Pertahankan Gelar Juara Dunia F1

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi
Internasional

Lagi, Bantuan Kemanusiaan Indonesia untuk Korban Banjir Pakistan Tiba di Karachi

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya
Nasional

Anies Disebut Pemimpin Bertanggung Jawab, Ini Penyebabnya

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang
Pendidikan

Cerita Rizky, Anak Tukang Ojek Pengkolan yang Kini Sukses di Jepang

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M
Otomotif

Mengenal Terowongan Tol Terpanjang Di Indonesia, Panjangnya 472 M

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu
Hiburan

Penonton Synchronize Fest 2022 Buat 3 Diva Terharu

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan
Ekonomi

Banjir! Modal Asing Masuk Pasar Keuangan RI hingga Rp7,28 Triliun dalam Sepekan

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital
Teknologi

APJII Pastikan Perkuat Infrastruktur Demi Akselerasi Ekosistem Digital

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!