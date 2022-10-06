Indonesia Targets Emission Reduction of 231.2 Million Tons by 2025

"Renewable energy is one of our alternatives to reduce GHG emissions. We also have a road map for decarbonization in order to reach NZE in 2060 or sooner," the ministry's director of various new energy and renewable energy, Andriah Feby Misna, stated during an online discussion on the Indonesia Sustainable Energy Week, here, Thursday.
She remarked that the nearest emission reduction target in 2025 will be achieved through several steps, including from the supply side, through the use of rooftop solar power plants, acceleration of waste to energy, development of small-scale biomass power plant (PLTBm), and addition of hydropower plants.
On the demand side, the government encourages the use of induction stoves for 1.8 million households, the use of dimethyl ether to replace household liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the use of 300 thousand electric cars and 1.3 million electric motorcycles, gas networks for 5.2 million house connections, as well as mandatory 30-percent biodiesel blending by 2025, Misna stated.
She noted that the GHG emission reduction target in 2060 is 1,798 million tons of CO2.
"In line with that, we continue to encourage the shift to electric vehicles, the development of biofuels as well as new technologies, such as green hydrogen or nuclear," she remarked.
Furthermore, the government has increased its carbon emission reduction target in Indonesia's Enhanced Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), from 29 percent with its own efforts, to 31.89 percent in 2030, Misna remarked.
She also noted that changing the target, from 29 percent to 31.89 percent in 2030 will have an impact on the energy transition roadmap being prepared.
"Frankly, this energy transition roadmap is still moving dynamically, and to do the modeling, there will indeed be another shift," she remarked.