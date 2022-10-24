245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

"As of today, there are a total of 245 cases in 26 provinces. Eight provinces that have contributed 80 percent of the cases are Jakarta, West Java, Aceh, East Java, West Sumatra, Bali, Banten, and North Sumatra. The fatality rate, or percentage of deaths out of the 245 cases is quite high, which is 141 or 57.6 percent," Sadikin highlighted at Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, after attending a meeting led by President Joko Widodo on Monday.
"The number of cases actually started to rise in August (2022), so before August, the death rate was normal from year to year, the number was less than five," the minister noted.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
But, in August, the death toll climbed to 36; in September, it rose further to 78; and in October, it reached 114. Acute kidney injury has mostly been seen in children under the age of five.
"The results of our discussions with the WHO (World Health Organization) and the government of Gambia found a drug called Fomepizole. We have received 20 vials from Singapore, we are waiting for maybe another 16 vials from Australia, (they will arrive) maybe tonight or tomorrow morning," Sadikin informed.
Furthermore, the government is planning to import about two thousand vials of the drug from the United States and Japan.
"Of the drugs that have arrived, we have tried 10 of them on patients. The condition of 7 of them is improving. So, (when) the patient usually has a kidney problem, they can't urinate, they can't pass urine, but once they are given medicine, it starts to come out little by little, some have (peed) a lot, and those who were previously unconscious are starting to come back to their senses," he said.
Since Fomepizole was found to be efficacious in seven out of 10 patients, the ministry concluded that the drug had a positive effect.
He said that the ministry will ensure the delivery of the drug to Indonesia so that 245 or more vials of the drug can be received--in case the number of cases increases--and administered to patients.
It is now known that acute kidney failure is caused by pathogens that contaminate syrup medicines, namely, ethylene glycol (EG), diethylene glycol (DEG), and ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE).
The National Agency of Drug and Food Control has announced the names of five medicinal syrup products in Indonesia whose EG level exceeds the safe threshold. They are Termorex Syrup (fever medicine) produced by PT Konimex; Flurine DMP Syrup (cough and flu medicine) produced by PT Yarindo Farmatama; and Unibebi Cough Syrup (cough and flu medicine), Unibebi Fever Syrup (fever medicine), and Unibebi Fever Drops (fever medicine), all produced by Universal Pharmaceutical Industries.
The agency has also directed pharmaceutical industry actors holding distribution permits for the syrup medicines to withdraw them from circulation across Indonesia and destroy all batches.
The withdrawal covers all outlets, including pharmaceutical wholesalers, government pharmacy installations, pharmacies, hospital pharmacy installations, medical centers, clinics, drug stores, and independent medical workers' practices.