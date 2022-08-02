Indonesian Foreign Minister Meets Victims of Human Trafficking in Cambodia

Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi today met with Indonesian citizens who were victims of fraud and human trafficking in Cambodia.
The Indonesian citizens earlier worked for online scammer companies in the city of Sihanoukville.
"They will be repatriated to Indonesia after the data collection and verification process is completed at the Indonesian Embassy in Pnom Penh," stated the Indonesian Foreign Minister in a press release on Tuesday.
"I listened to their stories about the recruitment process, the work situation and the treatment that they experienced," Indonesia's top diplomat stated.
According to Minister Retno, they are committed to be part of the Indonesian government's anti-human trafficking campaign.
Today, the Indonesian Foreign Minister arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM)/Post Ministerial Meetings (PMC) and other related meetings.