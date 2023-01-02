President Jokowi Once Again Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once again hinted at conducting another cabinet reshuffle in the near future.
"Just wait," President Jokowi said in response to a question about the rumored cabinet reshuffle.
This answer was given to reporters when President Jokowi visited Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Previously, the Head of State hinted at the plan after inaugurating dam in Bogor, West Java, in December 2022. However, he did not reveal the cabinet members who would be removed.
The rumors intensified after the NasDem Party decided to support Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. The former Jakarta governor is seen as an opposition figure.