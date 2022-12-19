English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
He also guaranteed the neutrality of the Indonesian military during elections. (Photo: medcom.id)
He also guaranteed the neutrality of the Indonesian military during elections. (Photo: medcom.id)

TNI Commander Committed to Protecting Indonesia's Sovereignty

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 19 December 2022 17:41
Jakarta: The newly-inaugurated Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) Commander Admiral Yudo Margono has ensured that he is committed to maintaining the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) as well as national unity.
 
"That will certainly be my priority," said Yudo after being sworn in by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022.
 
He also guaranteed the neutrality of the Indonesian military during the 2024 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections
 
"We have always been neutral, the TNI has always been neutral. We will continue to maintain that in the upcoming political year," said Yudo.
 
Previously, President Jokowi after the inauguration ceremony said that he instructed Yudo to safeguard the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and maintain national unity. 
 
Apart from that, the Head of State also instructed Yudo to maintain and increase the public trust. So far, the TNI has become the most trusted institution and this achievement must certainly be maintained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
New TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: MetroTV)

Yudo Margono Officially Inaugurated as TNI Commander

President Jokowi to Inaugurate Yudo Margono as New TNI Commander

President Jokowi Holds Bilateral Meeting with Czech PM

BACA JUGA
Bank Financing Supply Accelerating: BI

Bank Financing Supply Accelerating: BI

English
banking
EU Reiterates Support for Sudanese People

EU Reiterates Support for Sudanese People

English
europe
Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

English
transportation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Terungkap Percakapan <i>WhatsApp</i> Bharada E dengan Ferdy Sambo Usai Brigadir J Dibunuh
Nasional

Terungkap Percakapan WhatsApp Bharada E dengan Ferdy Sambo Usai Brigadir J Dibunuh

Amerika Serikat Luncurkan 'Resilient Coffee' untuk Dukung Petani Kopi Indonesia
Internasional

Amerika Serikat Luncurkan 'Resilient Coffee' untuk Dukung Petani Kopi Indonesia

Banggar: Tak Ada Alokasi Anggaran Subsidi Kendaraan Listrik untuk Tahun Depan!
Ekonomi

Banggar: Tak Ada Alokasi Anggaran Subsidi Kendaraan Listrik untuk Tahun Depan!

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang
Pendidikan

Inspiratif! Lulusan SMK Blitar Kini Jadi Asisten Profesor di Jepang

10 Catatan Menarik Saat Argentina Jadi Kampiun Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

10 Catatan Menarik Saat Argentina Jadi Kampiun Piala Dunia 2022

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!