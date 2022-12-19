"That will certainly be my priority," said Yudo after being sworn in by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022.
He also guaranteed the neutrality of the Indonesian military during the 2024 simultaneous legislative and presidential elections.
"We have always been neutral, the TNI has always been neutral. We will continue to maintain that in the upcoming political year," said Yudo.
Previously, President Jokowi after the inauguration ceremony said that he instructed Yudo to safeguard the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia and maintain national unity.
Apart from that, the Head of State also instructed Yudo to maintain and increase the public trust. So far, the TNI has become the most trusted institution and this achievement must certainly be maintained.
