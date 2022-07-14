Indonesians Urged to Take Booster Shots to Access Public Facilities: Spokesperson

Jakarta: Expert Team Coordinator and Government Spokesperson for COVID-19 Handling Wiku Adisasmito urged the people to take the third dose, or booster vaccination, without further ado in order to access public facilities.
"Immediately visit the nearest vaccination center for booster," he noted during the press conference on the developments in COVID-19 handling in Indonesia participated virtually on Wednesday.
The policy that mandates booster vaccination to access public facilities will be applied along with the issuance of Task Force Circulation Letter No. 21 of 2022 and No. 22 of 2022.
The two circulation letters will be issued on July 17, 2022.
People can search for information regarding the nearest vaccination centers by utilizing internet technology, such as Google Maps, Adisasmito stated.
"The people can also visit health facilities owned by the government, such as hospitals and puskesmas (public health center) as well as several private hospitals and public facilities," he added.
He outlined that taking vaccination has three major benefits in principle: preventing infection, preventing exacerbation of symptoms when infected, and reducing the number of viruses circulating in the body to hinder transmission.
Adisasmito took the opportunity to remind people once again to continue to comply with the health protocols and be alert without panicking.
"Let us hope that more than 2.5 years of experience has made us accustomed to handling various conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic," Adisasmito remarked.
Earlier, Health Ministry's spokesperson Mohammad Syaril noted that booster vaccination will become a condition for the people to conduct activities in the public space to protect them from COVID-19.
The public space that he meant includes public vehicles, large-scale meetings including in shopping centers or malls, and hotels.
Vaccination is a requirement, so that people can avoid infection from severe diseases caused by COVID-19 and protect the people as a whole.