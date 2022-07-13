English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,818. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,818. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,822 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 July 2022 17:24
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,822 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,120,169.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 1,939 to 5,939,564.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 12 to 156,818.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI to Adjust Key Interest Rate If Core Inflation Rises: Deputy Governor

BI to Adjust Key Interest Rate If Core Inflation Rises: Deputy Governor

English
Bank Indonesia
President Jokowi Invites Small Businesses to Capitalize on Low Interest of KUR

President Jokowi Invites Small Businesses to Capitalize on Low Interest of KUR

English
president joko widodo
Over 169.4 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Over 169.4 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone
Internasional

Isreal Latih Intelijen Bahrain dan Setujui Penjualan Drone

Erick Thohir Minta Himbara Tingkatkan Akses Kredit untuk UMKM
Ekonomi

Erick Thohir Minta Himbara Tingkatkan Akses Kredit untuk UMKM

Singapore Open: Gregoria dan Anthony Ginting Melaju ke Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Singapore Open: Gregoria dan Anthony Ginting Melaju ke Babak Kedua

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali
Nasional

95,45% Kasus Covid-19 Harian Berasal dari Jawa-Bali

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan
Otomotif

Siap Touring Pakai Skutik, Kuasai Teknik Berkendara Di Tanjakan & Turunan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis
Pendidikan

Sepakat, Mendikbudristek dan Menkes Tingkatkan Kuota Penerimaan Program Kedokteran dan Dokter Spesialis

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?
Hiburan

Dian Sastrowardoyo dan Putri Marino akan Berperan di Film Gadis Kretek?

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?
Teknologi

Kasih Kode, Indonesia Kedatangan Xiaomi 12 Lite?

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!