Australia Reverses Recognition of West Jerusalem as Capital of Israel

"Today the Government has reaffirmed Australia’s previous and longstanding position that Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in a media release on Tuesday.
"Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv," she added.
According to her, Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders.
"We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect," she stated.
"The Albanese Government recommits Australia to international efforts in the responsible pursuit of progress towards a just and enduring two-state solution," she added.
Australia was among the first countries to formally recognise Israel under Labor Prime Minister Ben Chifley.
The current government will not waver in its support of Israel and the Jewish community in Australia.
It is an equally unwavering supporter of the Palestinian people, providing humanitarian support every year since 1951 and advocating for resumed peace negotiations.
"I regret that Mr Morrison’s decision to play politics resulted in Australia’s shifting position, and the distress these shifts have caused to many people in the Australian community who care deeply about this issue," she concluded.