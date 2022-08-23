English  
The number of living orangutans in Central Kalimantan is the largest in Indonesia. (Photo: MI)
The number of living orangutans in Central Kalimantan is the largest in Indonesia. (Photo: MI)

Over 23,000 Orangutans Living in Forests of Central Kalimantan: BKSDA

Antara • 23 August 2022 10:57
Palangkaraya: More than 23 thousand orangutans are currently living in Central Kalimantan forests, head of the Central Kalimantan Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA), Nur Patria Kurniawan, has informed.
 
"The Environment and Forestry Ministry has released (information) that more than 23 thousand orangutans are living in the forests of Central Kalimantan," he said in Palangka Raya on Monday.
 
The number of living orangutans in Central Kalimantan is the largest in Indonesia, he noted. Meanwhile, it can be said that the number of orangutans in the province is the largest in the world in the peat ecosystems category, he added.

Therefore, the Central Kalimantan BKSDA has invited all elements of the community to nurture the forests and the environment to help sustain the orangutans.
 
The Central Kalimantan BKSDA is also continuing to intensify campaigns to increase awareness on the need for protecting orangutans among the community.
 
For instance, he said, the Central Kalimantan BKSDA conducted World Orangutan Day activities entitled "Orangutans live in the forest" for two days in Palangka Raya.
 
During the event, educational campaigns were carried out through activities such as talk shows, quizzes, and coloring competitions themed “Orangutans and the environment.”
 
The event also featured theatrical, dramatic, and musical performances, Kurniawan said.
 
"We want to involve many parties, including the general public, and children as the country's next generation," he added.
 
According to him, there are still many people who are not much concerned and do not understand that orangutans are protected wildlife.
 
Moreover, orangutans, which are mammals, also carry infectious diseases and ectoparasites, or parasites that live on the skin of the host, he pointed out.
 
"Orangutans are carriers of diseases like hepatitis and tuberculosis (TBC) that can be transmitted to humans. In addition, it is also a protected animal so it is prohibited to be kept, let alone traded," he said.

 
(WAH)
Peringatan!