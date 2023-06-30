Papua Police Chief Ready to Give Ransom for Susi Air Pilot to KKB

"It is impossible for us to grant both requests. However, the money requested will also be prepared and handed over to Egianus Kogoya, the hostage who is a New Zealand national. The hostage, who is a New Zealand national, will be released and handed over to security forces," said Mathius in a written statement, Friday, June 30, 2023.
Mathius is still negotiating to save the Susi Air pilot. The negotiations involved various parties, including the Egianus Kogoya family. The hope is that the family can persuade them to hand over Philip, who has been held hostage since February 7, 2023.
"We hope that Egianus will not carry out his threat, namely shooting the Susi Air pilot on July 1," said Faakhiri.
Egianus had provided a number of conditions in Philip's release. Namely money, firearms, and the declaration of independence for Papua. He admitted that he would shoot Pihilip if he did not provide the conditions for his release by July 2023.
Mathius said that the process of rescuing the Susi Air pilot who was taken hostage shortly after landing his plane in Paro, Nduga Regency, needed to be carried out carefully. However, remain firm in taking legal steps.
"The police provide space for all parties, including religious leaders, community leaders, families and Egi's groups. We hope that Egi can coordinate, can take a cultural and familial approach, and he can return the pilots who were secured," said the Kapolda. (Kevin Schreiber)