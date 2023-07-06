Warm Welcome from Asmat Peoples, 3 Period Cheers for Jokowi

Based on the video shared by President Jokowi's personal photographer, Agus Suparto, one of the representatives of the Asmat community appears to be giving Jokowi a noken or traditional bag. Then the Head of State shook hands with several Asmat people.
On the sidelines, some residents hailed the Unitary Republic of Indonesia with absolute price. They also said that President Jokowi must continue his leadership.
"The Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia is fixed. Three more terms for you,” said a number of residents of Asmat, South Papua, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Furthermore, one of the residents said Jokowi was a great leader because he could see firsthand the condition of the Asmat area. The reason, he said the area was in the middle of the forest.
"Jokowi is great, Jokowi, the 7th President, can see us in the mud and jungle. We love President Jokowi, Asmat," he explained.
Furthermore, President Jokowi seemed to communicate briefly with one of the children. The the president asks for the sum of two plus two.
"Four," muttered the child.
Then, the President gave a thumbs up. The President also took time to take a group photo and gave a notebook.
President Jokowi said the existence of Ewer Airport was very important to accelerate the movement of goods and services. He also believes that the existence of this new airport will improve the tourism sector in Asmat.
"We hope that the economy in Asmat Regency, South Papua in general will get better and improve," Jokowi explained in his remarks broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat's Youtube channel.