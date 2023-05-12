Fear of Returning Dwi Fungsi, Revision of the TNI Law Must be Guarded

Member of the Media Group Editorial Board Arief Suditomo said efforts to change the legal basis must be guarded. Because, according to him, there are several revisions that are not relevant to the interests of the state.
“There are some that are relevant, there are some that aim to secure one person. We have to be escorted together," Arief said in the Editorial Media Group Network program, Thursday, May 11, 2023.
If one examines the draft of the revised law, it is implied that the TNI is ambitious to free itself from the control of the Ministry of Defence. Furthermore, the TNI wants to be free to place personnel in as many institutions and ministries as possible.
Arief said board members must review the revised rules with careful considerations. He hopes that the efforts made by the TNI will not awaken the dual function of the TNI.
"The most important thing is not to repeat what happened before the reformation," he said.