FIFA Agrees to Hold U-17 World Cup in Four Stadiums

The event, which will be held on November 10 - December 2, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium (Jakarta), Si Jalak Harupat Stadium (Bandung), Manahan Stadium (Solo), and Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (Surabaya).
"From the eight stadiums, yesterday as a result of the meeting with FIFA, we ended up raising four stadiums. Why are the four stadiums, because they are thinking about logistics, flying here, the mobility must be taken into account," said Erick.
Erick added that there would be two groups competing in Jakarta, then two groups in Bandung, one group in Surabaya and one group in Solo.
PSSI also proposed that the Indonesian National Team compete in Jakarta. In addition, the opening will be held in Jakarta, while the semifinals and final will be held in Solo.
Previously, FIFA had conducted an inspection of the condition of the grass at the four stadiums.
FIFA is scheduled to return to visit Indonesia on August 26 with more teams in preparation for the U-17 World Cup. Therefore, PSSI together with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Sport Minister Dito Ariotedjo, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono, and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil will prepare for the FIFA visit.