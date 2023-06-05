Fight Revenge Porn, do not Corner the Victims

A digital literacy and vocational practitioner from the University of Indonesia (UI), Devie Rahmawati, said that four out of five people receive pornographic images. As much as 80 percent of pornographic text photos or videos that are received or sent and spread are usually outside the agreement of the person in the picture or video.
"The remaining 20 percent is part of the pornography business which is no less large than the underground economic business," said Devi in a written statement received, Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Negative stigma of the victimRegarding revenge porn, Devie said that victims actually get a negative stigma and are often cornered. They do not get optimal protection and end up ending their lives.
"Therefore, building awareness is important so that victims of revenge porn are not made the most guilty party," said Devie.
For that, the public must understand very well that the perpetrators are not people whose pictures are spread. On the other hand, the perpetrator or criminal is actually the person who spreads the content.
"We have to be really united to beat and reward anyone who does this," Devie said during a Digital Literacy Talk (OOTD) Talk on Getting to Know Revenge Porn, a Form of Digital Sexual Violence, on Friday, June 2, 2023.
The OOTD was organized by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics together with the Cybercreative Digital Literacy Movement (GNLD). This activity is a forum for increasing digital literacy so that Indonesian people are smarter in their activities in cyberspace.
Optimal assistanceStigma and impartiality also often encourage victims to back off when reporting what happened to them. Because of this, it is necessary to respect and maintain privacy when victims want to prevent it by reporting cases to the authorities.
"Victims of revenge porn must also receive optimal assistance," said Director of LBH APIK Jakarta, Uli Pangaribuan.
Uli said the psychological factor of the victim was also an important concern. It takes great courage when reporting the crimes that befall them.
"It's best if the victim is accompanied when reporting the case," he said.
Preventive measureSo that this does not continue to happen, it is necessary to take preventive measures. Content creator and active user of social media, Sun Suna Devi Eshvary or Alya, said there needs to be an increase in knowledge about the dangers of revenge porn.
"There must also be a responsible attitude towards the actions taken," he said.
Maintaining a digital footprint is an important step so as not to have a negative impact on the surrounding environment. Social media users must also have awareness of maintaining the content they have as best as possible.
"Any content that we make is very likely to be published. Even though the device, laptop or mobile phone has been locked via a password, there is still the potential for it to be stolen or possibly taken by someone else," he said.
Alya also said that social media users need to maintain ethics when uploading content. They must be fully aware that the uploaded content has a positive purpose and does not harm others.
"Social media has become part of our lives, whatever is poured onto social media will stick there forever. If you dare to act, you must be able to take responsibility," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)