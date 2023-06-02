English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Anies Baswedan with Democrat Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).
Anies Baswedan with Democrat Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY).

AHY's Signal to Accompany Anies is Getting Stronger

Lukman Diah Sari • 02 June 2023 15:21
Jakarta: A number of reports in the Medcom.id channel on June 1, 2023, attracted the attention of readers. Some of them have become popular.
 
First. The signal from the Democratic Party general chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to partner Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) contestation is getting stronger. This was marked by a series of meetings held by party leaders who are members of the Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP) in the Thousand Islands on Friday, 26 May 2023, and Anies' meeting with the 6th Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and AHY in Pacitan, East Java.
 
A senior researcher at the Center for Political Research (PRP) of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Firman Noor said that the KPP leadership meeting hosted by the General Chair of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh was held to intensify discussions ahead of the announcement of the vice-presidential candidate. The meeting between Anies, SBY, and AHY in Pacitan today, Thursday, June 1, 2023 strengthens the signals of Anies' companion.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Actually this (meeting in Pacitan) is a gesture that is getting more and more directed, yes, that the opportunity for (AHY) is quite large at this time from several existing candidates," Firman explained to Media Indonesia, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
 
Second. A total of 168,375 vehicles left the Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabotabek) areas on D-1 during the long holiday period for Pancasila Birthday and 2023 Vesak Day, Wednesday, June 31, 2023.
 
Corporate Communication & Community Development Group Head of Jasa Marga, Lisye Octaviana, said the majority of vehicles headed east or Trans Java and Bandung.
 
"The majority of 75,277 vehicles or 44.7% are heading east (Trans Java and Bandung). 54,755 vehicles are heading west or Merak and 38,343 vehicles are heading south or Puncak," said Lisye in Bekasi, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
 
Third. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has extended the detention period for the suspect and attorney for the non-active Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, Stefanus Roy Rening. The forced effort is valid for 40 days.
 
"The investigation team has extended his detention period for the next 40 days until July 7, 2023," said KPK enforcement spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
 
Roy is a suspect in the case of obstructing the investigation of alleged bribery and gratuities in Papua. This extension of detention was carried out based on the needs of the investigator.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bacapres Anies Baswedan dan Ketum Demokrat AHY. Foto: Istimewa

Sinyal AHY Mendampingi Anies Makin Kuat hingga Masa Penahanan Pengacara Lukas Enembe Diperpanjang

Sinyal AHY Dampingi Anies Semakin Kuat

Demokrat Bantah Sering Sowan ke Jokowi di Istana pada Malam Hari

BACA JUGA
Ministry of Manpower's Response to Sexual Harassment Victim in the Workplace

Ministry of Manpower's Response to Sexual Harassment Victim in the Workplace

English
Sexual Harassment
Sudanese Ambassador Explains the Conflict in His Country

Sudanese Ambassador Explains the Conflict in His Country

English
sudan
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saves 37 of 45 Indonesian Citizens Defrauded by Companies in Laos

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saves 37 of 45 Indonesian Citizens Defrauded by Companies in Laos

English
human trafficking (en)
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mau Nonton Formula E Jakarta? Cek Lokasi Parkir Mobil
Otomotif

Mau Nonton Formula E Jakarta? Cek Lokasi Parkir Mobil

Begini Kronologi Pengungkapan 2 Pabrik Ekstasi di Tangerang dan Semarang
Nasional

Begini Kronologi Pengungkapan 2 Pabrik Ekstasi di Tangerang dan Semarang

Tak Gerak Cepat, Siap-siap Indonesia Hanya Jadi Importir Kendaraan Listrik
Ekonomi

Tak Gerak Cepat, Siap-siap Indonesia Hanya Jadi Importir Kendaraan Listrik

Seleksi Mandiri ITB 2023 Dibuka, Cek Persyaratan dan Jadwalnya
Pendidikan

Seleksi Mandiri ITB 2023 Dibuka, Cek Persyaratan dan Jadwalnya

Beyonce Berikan Penghormatan untuk Mendiang Tina Turner di Konser
Hiburan

Beyonce Berikan Penghormatan untuk Mendiang Tina Turner di Konser

Menang Adu Penalti atas Roma, Sevilla Juara Liga Europa 2022/2023
Olahraga

Menang Adu Penalti atas Roma, Sevilla Juara Liga Europa 2022/2023

Makin Panas! Tentara Sudan Serang Pangkalan Milisi RSF di Khartoum
Internasional

Makin Panas! Tentara Sudan Serang Pangkalan Milisi RSF di Khartoum

Rekomendasi Website Jual Foto Online, Cara Kamu Dapat Royalti dari Karya Fotomu
Teknologi

Rekomendasi Website Jual Foto Online, Cara Kamu Dapat Royalti dari Karya Fotomu

8 Cara Mengusir Tawon dari Rumah
Properti

8 Cara Mengusir Tawon dari Rumah

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!