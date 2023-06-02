First. The signal from the Democratic Party general chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to partner Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) contestation is getting stronger. This was marked by a series of meetings held by party leaders who are members of the Coalition for Change for Unity (KPP) in the Thousand Islands on Friday, 26 May 2023, and Anies' meeting with the 6th Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and AHY in Pacitan, East Java.
A senior researcher at the Center for Political Research (PRP) of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Firman Noor said that the KPP leadership meeting hosted by the General Chair of the NasDem Party Surya Paloh was held to intensify discussions ahead of the announcement of the vice-presidential candidate. The meeting between Anies, SBY, and AHY in Pacitan today, Thursday, June 1, 2023 strengthens the signals of Anies' companion.
"Actually this (meeting in Pacitan) is a gesture that is getting more and more directed, yes, that the opportunity for (AHY) is quite large at this time from several existing candidates," Firman explained to Media Indonesia, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Second. A total of 168,375 vehicles left the Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabotabek) areas on D-1 during the long holiday period for Pancasila Birthday and 2023 Vesak Day, Wednesday, June 31, 2023.
Corporate Communication & Community Development Group Head of Jasa Marga, Lisye Octaviana, said the majority of vehicles headed east or Trans Java and Bandung.
"The majority of 75,277 vehicles or 44.7% are heading east (Trans Java and Bandung). 54,755 vehicles are heading west or Merak and 38,343 vehicles are heading south or Puncak," said Lisye in Bekasi, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Third. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has extended the detention period for the suspect and attorney for the non-active Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, Stefanus Roy Rening. The forced effort is valid for 40 days.
"The investigation team has extended his detention period for the next 40 days until July 7, 2023," said KPK enforcement spokesman Ali Fikri in a written statement, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Roy is a suspect in the case of obstructing the investigation of alleged bribery and gratuities in Papua. This extension of detention was carried out based on the needs of the investigator.