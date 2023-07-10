13 Biltateral Meeting set by Minister Retno on the Sidelines of AMM

Jakarta: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi paid a visit to the media center covering the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting/Post Ministerial Meeting (AMM/PMC) at Wisma BNI 46, Jakarta. She saw the media crew who were doing the coverage.
"I just saw the preparations for AMM/PMC," said Foreign Minister Retno while visiting the media center, Monday, July 10, 2023.
Retno explained that several meetings were held since yesterday and today. Today's was for the Senior Official Meetings (SOM) level.
Minister Retno said a meeting for the foreign minister level would be held on Wednesday.
"To a large extent, we will hold bilateral and trilateral meetings, because I will be holding various bilateral meetings," said Retno.
She added that several countries that would conduct bilateral relations with him included New Zealand, China, Timor Leste, India, Japan, the European Union, Britain and many others.
"So far I have 13 (countries), but 13 is still very dynamic, because it sometimes adjusts the time," he added.
Apart from that, said Retno, there was also a trilateral meeting between the Chair of ASEAN, the ASEAN Secretariat and Norway and Turkey.
"So far, there have been indications of 13 bilateral meetings," said Retno.
However, he said, this figure will continue to move. From this meeting, 12 outcome documents will be produced.
