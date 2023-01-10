DPR to Discuss Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

The Perppu was issued by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in December 2022.
"In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, the Perppu must obtain the approval of the House of Representatives in the following session," said Gobel in a meeting at the DPR building, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, 10 January 2023.
"If it is not approved, then the Perppu must be revoked," Gobel added.
The Perppu was issued by the Indonesian government after Job Creation Law was declared formally flawed and conditionally unconsitutional by the Constitution Court (MK). Gobel said the DPR would evaluate the legal basis of the issuance of the Perppu as well as the contents of the Perppu.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
During the meeting, Gobel replaced DPR Speaker Puan Maharani who was absent. The meeting was also attended by other deputy speakers namely Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Lodewijk Paulus, and Muhaimin Iskandar.