English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
DPR Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel (Photo: MI)
DPR Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel (Photo: MI)

DPR to Discuss Perppu on Job Creation: Deputy Speaker

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 10 January 2023 15:11
Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR) Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel has stated that the Indonesian parliament plans to discuss  Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation.
 
The Perppu was issued by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in December 2022.
 
"In accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, the Perppu must obtain the approval of the House of Representatives in the following session," said Gobel in a meeting at the DPR building, Senayan, Jakarta on Tuesday, 10 January 2023.
 
"If it is not approved, then the Perppu must be revoked," Gobel added.
 
The Perppu was issued by the Indonesian government after Job Creation Law was declared formally flawed and conditionally unconsitutional by the Constitution Court (MK). Gobel said the DPR would evaluate the legal basis of the issuance of the Perppu as well as the contents of the Perppu.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the meeting, Gobel replaced DPR Speaker Puan Maharani who was absent. The meeting was also attended by other deputy speakers namely Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Lodewijk Paulus, and Muhaimin Iskandar.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)

NasDem Denies Rumors of Plate's Resignation

Gerindra Cadres Urged to Be Loyal

Muhammadiyah Urges Political Leaders to Prevent Divisions ahead of Elections

BACA JUGA
Tanimbar Islands Regent's Office Damaged by Earthquake

Tanimbar Islands Regent's Office Damaged by Earthquake

English
housing
Security Tightened after Arrest of Papua Govenor

Security Tightened after Arrest of Papua Govenor

English
corruption
Papua Governor Lukas Enembe Taken to Jakarta: KPK Spokesperson

Papua Governor Lukas Enembe Taken to Jakarta: KPK Spokesperson

English
corruption
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Di Cirebon, Bikin SIM Dibayar Pakai Sampah
Otomotif

Di Cirebon, Bikin SIM Dibayar Pakai Sampah

KPK Tangkap Lukas Enembe, Presiden: Pasti Sudah Punya Bukti
Nasional

KPK Tangkap Lukas Enembe, Presiden: Pasti Sudah Punya Bukti

AS dan Tiongkok Ikut Resesi, Wisman Malaysia pun Dibidik
Ekonomi

AS dan Tiongkok Ikut Resesi, Wisman Malaysia pun Dibidik

Hasil NBA: Nuggets Putus 5 Kemenangan Beruntun Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Nuggets Putus 5 Kemenangan Beruntun Lakers

5 Beasiswa Kuliah di Luar Negeri yang Buka Pendaftaran Januari, Simak Yuk!
Pendidikan

5 Beasiswa Kuliah di Luar Negeri yang Buka Pendaftaran Januari, Simak Yuk!

Tulang Rusuk Venna Melinda Kemungkinan Patah
Hiburan

Tulang Rusuk Venna Melinda Kemungkinan Patah

Tiongkok Klaim Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Sudah Terlewati di Banyak Wilayah
Internasional

Tiongkok Klaim Puncak Gelombang Covid-19 Sudah Terlewati di Banyak Wilayah

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!