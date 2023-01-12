BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

"The Central BNPB heed to President Joko Widodo's instruction when the earthquake occurred in Maluku, particularly in Tanimbar Islands, to visit the region to assess the earthquake damages," BNPB Head Suharyanto stated after a meeting on disaster mitigation at Pattimura International Airport here, Thursday.
The central authority distributed one thousand blankets, one thousand mattresses, and 50 family-sized tents in the logistics assistance package for earthquake victims in the province, he remarked.
"Our emergency aid assistance consists of logistics that would greatly help affected residents," the BNPB head noted.
Suharyanto underscored that an emergency response status had been declared under Maluku Governor Decision No. 86 of 2023 and Tanimbar Islands District Head Decision No. 361/10 of 2023 in force for 14 days from January 10 to January 24, 2023.
The provincial authority has also provided logistics assistance, comprising rice packages, mats, blankets, family kits, tents, and child care essentials, to earthquake victims in Tanimbar Islands and Southwest Maluku, he said.
"We hope all of that assistance would be received by residents affected by the quake," he remarked.
Following the meeting, the BNPB head and his entourage flew to Saumlaki, Tanimbar Islands District, to visit areas affected by the quake.
The 7.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Tanimbar Islands and Southwest Maluku districts on January 10. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 136 km, northwest of Tanimbar Islands, at a depth of 130 km.
Shortly thereafter, an aftershock measuring 5.5 in magnitude was recorded at 3:10 a.m. local time. Its epicenter was located 197 km northwest of Tanimbar Islands at a depth of 128 km. Though the epicenter was located at sea, it posed no risk of a tsunami.