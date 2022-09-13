AirNav Indonesia Should Improve Flight Navigation Services: Transportation Minister

The minister highlighted that Presidential Regulation No. 109 of 2022 authorizing the Indonesia-Singapore Flight Information Region (FIR) agreement, signed last September, is proof of Indonesia's capability to provide professional flight navigation.
"It is a huge mandate to maintain the trust that we receive. Hence, I urge AirNav Indonesia to provide their best services, high-technology systems, and capable human resources, as well as adhere to prevailing laws," Sumadi stated during AirNav Indonesia's 10th anniversary commemoration event here, Tuesday.
He said that the ongoing recovery of the global aviation industry after being hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic also brings new challenges for AirNav Indonesia.
The presence of AirNav Indonesia, founded in 2012, has improved connectivity and accessibility in Indonesia's airspace, the minister stated.
"The benefit reaches all parts of the nation, which is to unite (the nation), maintain national airspace and sovereignty, and provide navigational services for international flights," Sumasi remarked.
Meanwhile, President Director of AirNav Indonesia Polana B. Pramesti remarked that with new challenges and responsibilities, the company will exert efforts to boost performance of flight management services.
"It is consistent with AirNav Indonesia's 10th anniversary theme, 'Accelerating Change, Emerging Stronger,' which means that we must be prompt and precise in changing ourselves to realize a stronger AirNav Indonesia," she noted.
The president director highlighted that the presidential regulation on the FIR, which finalizes the return of airspace control in the Riau and Natuna Islands regions, initially under the Singaporean authority, to Indonesia, as a watershed moment in the international recognition of Indonesia's airspace.
Moreover, the return of airspace control to Indonesia would enhance national aviation safety and security, preserve national airspace security, and increase non-tax state revenues, she added.