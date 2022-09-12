English  
British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)
British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)

Ambassador Appreciates Heartfelt Messages from Indonesians after Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 19:00
Jakarta: It has been a real comfort to receive so many heartfelt messages from friends and partners across Indonesia following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins has said.
 
"The death of Her Majesty The Queen II is a very sad moment in the national life of the United Kingdom," the British diplomat said in a statement on Monday.
 
According to him, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and at the end of last week.

Furthermore, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi came to the British Embassy in Jakarta to sign the Embassy's Book of Condolence.
 
"But it is not only the Government of Indonesia who were touched by Her Majesty’s passing," he stated.
 
"In Her Majesty’s 70 year reign she touched the lives of ordinary people right across the world and across the great archipelago of Indonesia," he concluded.
 
The Queen's death was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 local time at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. 
 
(WAH)

