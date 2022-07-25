DPR Urges Central Government to Take Anticipatory Measures against Monkeypox

Jakarta: Commission IX of the House of Representatives (DPR) has asked the central government to take anticipatory measures against monkeypox, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Even though monkeypox transmission had not been detected in Indonesia, the government must make preparations to prevent the spread of the disease, deputy chairman of Commission IX, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, said here on Monday.
"We will push the government to be prepared in terms of providing information and explanation that is clearer and simpler so that the public can understand the monkeypox disease better," he added.
Commission IX of the DPR has urged the government to carry out preventive measures and prepare steps to overcome the transmission of monkeypox.
"We have to start thinking about how to prepare infrastructure and health workers to anticipate if this (disease) enters the country," Lena explained.
The government must ensure that health workers and health service facilities, including health centers, are ready to handle the transmission of monkeypox, he said.
In addition, he stressed the importance of strengthening surveillance of people traveling to Indonesia from abroad, especially from countries that have detected monkeypox transmission.
According to him, port health offices must be prepared to screen international travelers for monkeypox, considering that the disease, which was initially spreading in African countries, has been detected in Europe, America, and Asia.
The system of handling used for the COVID-19 pandemic could be used as a reference for handling the transmission of monkeypox, he said.
The Health Ministry has activated a surveillance system at all entry points to Indonesia to prevent the spread of monkeypox.
Under the surveillance system, port health offices are checking the body temperature and indications of monkeypox in all travelers coming from countries with cases of transmission of the zoonotic disease, which can be transmitted to humans as well as via human-to-human spread, director-general of disease prevention and control at the Ministry of Health, Maxi Rein Rondonuwu, said.
In addition, the government has prepared laboratories and health service facilities to mitigate monkeypox transmission.