The coverage for polio immunization in Pidie during PIN, from November 28 to December 4, 2022, is targeted to reach 95 percent of the target.
"Hopefully, in these four days, the target can be achieved," Head of the Aceh Provincial Health Service, Hanif, noted in Banda Aceh, Thursday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He remarked that the government had mobilized health workers at the provincial to district and city levels to complete the implementation of immunization during PIN that was aimed at dealing with extraordinary cases of polio transmission.
Earlier, the agency had recorded four cases of polio in Aceh’s Mane Sub-district, Pidie District. One of the four children is still undergoing therapy at the Zainoel Abidin Regional General Hospital in Banda Aceh.
The four children infected with poliovirus did not complete their basic immunization. Hence, they were at a very high risk of contracting the virus.
"We cannot fail and must achieve 95 percent of the target. If we do not achieve it, we must repeat it. The vaccine is only beneficial if it reaches 95-percent coverage," he emphasized.
Hanif remarked that the immunization target should be achieved to avoid recurrence of polio transmission.
He said the source of polio transmission in Pidie District had yet to be identified in order to ensure that children were protected from the virus.
"Whether this virus originates from Pidie or another place is still unknown. According to the estimated age of the virus, it has been circulating for about 2.5 years, with 25 mutations," Hanif remarked.
He explained that the first round of immunization to handle the extraordinary cases of polio transmission was not only conducted in Pidie but also in other parts of Aceh Province, such as Sabang, Banda Aceh, Aceh Besar, Pidie Jaya, Bireuen, and North Aceh.
According to the Ministry of Health, polio immunization in Aceh is conducted in stages, with a total target of 1,217,939 children up to 12 years of age.
The first round of PIN will be held in Pidie starting on November 28, 2022; in Banda Aceh, Aceh Besar, Pidie Jaya, Bireun, North Aceh, and Sabang, starting on December 5, 2022; as well as other districts and cities in Aceh starting on December 12, 2022.
The second round of PIN is scheduled to take place from the fourth week of January 2023 in all areas of Aceh Province.