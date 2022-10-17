Heru Budi Hartono Inaugurated as Acting Jakarta Governor

Heru replaced Anies Baswedan whose tenure ended on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
Heru was inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian as Acting Governor of Jakarta at the Sasana Bhakti Praja Building, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jakarta.
Heru is not new to the Jakarta provincial administration. The 56-year-old man started his career as a staff for the Mayor of North Jakarta in 1993. In 2014, he was appointed as Mayor of North Jakarta. He then served as Head of the Financial and Asset Management Agency of the Jakarta Provincial Administration.
"I know very well his track record in terms of competency, capacity, capability, I know everything. His communication skills are very good," President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said some time ago.
Heru will hold this position until the definitive governor is determined in the 2024 Regional Head Elections.
