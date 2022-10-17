English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Heru was inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)
Heru was inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, (Photo: medcom.id/kautsar)

Heru Budi Hartono Inaugurated as Acting Jakarta Governor

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 October 2022 10:22
Jakarta: Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono was sworn in as the Acting Governor of Jakarta today, October 17, 2022. 
 
Heru replaced Anies Baswedan whose tenure ended on Sunday, October 16, 2022.
 
Heru was inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian as Acting Governor of Jakarta at the Sasana Bhakti Praja Building, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jakarta. 
 
Heru is not new to the Jakarta provincial administration. The 56-year-old man started his career as a staff for the Mayor of North Jakarta in 1993. In 2014, he was appointed as Mayor of North Jakarta. He then served as Head of the Financial and Asset Management Agency of the Jakarta Provincial Administration.
 
"I know very well his track record in terms of competency, capacity, capability, I know everything. His communication skills are very good," President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said some time ago.
 
Heru will hold this position until the definitive governor is determined in the 2024 Regional Head Elections.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Polri chief admitted that of late, the level of public trust in the police institution has declined. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Ready to Make Every Effort to Restore Public Trust: Polri Chief

TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Thohir Team Forms PT Sinergi Gula Nusantara to Support Food and Energy Security

Thohir Team Forms PT Sinergi Gula Nusantara to Support Food and Energy Security

English
state owned companies
Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Unify in Fostering Solidary for Restoring Education

Indonesia Urges ASEAN to Unify in Fostering Solidary for Restoring Education

English
indonesian government
Indonesian Police Ready to Make Every Effort to Restore Public Trust: Polri Chief

Indonesian Police Ready to Make Every Effort to Restore Public Trust: Polri Chief

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
SEVENTEEN Bakal Konser di GBK
Hiburan

SEVENTEEN Bakal Konser di GBK

Gawat! Rupiah Dikit Lagi Sentuh Rp15.500/USD Nih
Ekonomi

Gawat! Rupiah Dikit Lagi Sentuh Rp15.500/USD Nih

Sah! Heru Budi Hartono Resmi Menjadi Penjabat Gubernur DKI
Nasional

Sah! Heru Budi Hartono Resmi Menjadi Penjabat Gubernur DKI

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving
Otomotif

Kurangi Kecelakaan, Sopir Truk & Bus Di Sumatera Utara Belajar Safety Driving

Tolak Pemeriksaan Lalu Lintas, Pengemudi <i>Didor</i> Polisi Prancis
Internasional

Tolak Pemeriksaan Lalu Lintas, Pengemudi Didor Polisi Prancis

Gol Tunggal Salah Bawa Liverpool Bekuk City
Olahraga

Gol Tunggal Salah Bawa Liverpool Bekuk City

Jenazah Mahasiswi IPB yang Terseret Banjir Ditemukan, Ini Pesan Rektor
Pendidikan

Jenazah Mahasiswi IPB yang Terseret Banjir Ditemukan, Ini Pesan Rektor

Buka Turnamen Esports Pelajar, PB ESI Hadiahkan Beasiswa ke Perguruan Tinggi
Teknologi

Buka Turnamen Esports Pelajar, PB ESI Hadiahkan Beasiswa ke Perguruan Tinggi

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!