President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Jokowi Inaugurates Beringin Sila Dam to Bolster Agriculture in West Nusa Tenggara

Antara • 29 December 2022 17:30
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officiated the Beringin Sila Dam that can irrigate some 3,500 hectares of rice fields in Sumbawa District, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Province, on Thursday.
 
"This is the 35th dam that we have inaugurated in eight years," he remarked at the inauguration ceremony of the dam.
 
The head of state noted that construction of the water resources management facility, with a retention area of 126 hectares, cost Rp1.7 trillion (US$107.7 million).

"There will be six dams throughout NTB Province. We had officiated three of them (prior). This is the fourth one (to be inaugurated). There are two more (dams) that we are completing, God willing, (they will be inaugurated) next year," the president remarked.
 
Jokowi expected that establishment of the Beringin Sila Dam can significantly increase the farmers’ crop productivity, so construction of the dam will have a positive impact on the local people.
 
"It is hoped that particularly in Sumbawa District, where previously it was only possible to harvest once (per year), the farmers will be able to harvest twice or three times," he stated.
 
Jokowi also expressed optimism that since a lot of budget was channeled to establish the Beringin Sila Dam, the facility would be able to drive attempts of the community and government to strengthen the nation's water and food security.
 
"Thus, by saying Bismillahirrohmanirrahim (in the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful), this morning, I inaugurated the Beringin Sila Dam in Sumbawa District, West Nusa Tenggara Province," he remarked.
 
The president earlier stated that the government had begun building various dams and reservoirs on a massive scale since 2015 and is targeting to complete around 50 to 60 dams by the end of 2024.
 
According to the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry’s site, the construction of Beringin Sila Dam was started in January 2019, while the initial impounding process was held in October 2022.
 
The dam has a capacity of 32.75 million cubic meters and can channel 76 liters per second of raw water to support the agricultural sector in Sumbawa District. It is also expected to reduce flooding by 85 cubic meters per second.
 
In addition, the dam can be used for the development of tourism, capture fishery, and micro hydro power plant.
 
(WAH)

