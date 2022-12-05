President Jokowi Visits Quake-Affected Areas in Cianjur

The Head of State traveled to the affected areas by land. He wants to ensure that road infrastructures have been repaired. Furthermore, he also wants to inspect the beginning of the reconstruction process in the affected areas.
"The President also wants to ensure that humanitarian assistance have reached all people affected by the earthquake," Presidential Secretariat's Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media, Bey Machmudin, said here on Monday, December 5, 2022.
After carrying out the visit, President Jokowi will return to the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta.
During the visit, the President was accompanied by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, and Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB)Suharyanto.