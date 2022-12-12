English  
The ministry is striving to respond to changes in global tourism trends. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry is striving to respond to changes in global tourism trends. (Photo: medcom.id)

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Antara • 12 December 2022 19:09
Jakarta: Indonesian Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno called for the need to pursue waste management in the Bali sea in order to realize sustainable tourism.
 
"According to the Sustainable Travel Report, 83 percent of tourists consider sustainable travel important and 62 percent of global tourists prefer destinations and accommodation certified as eco-friendly," the minister noted here on Monday.
 
Uno highlighted this point during a seminar titled "Come on, Let's Recycle: Manage Marine Waste to Create Sustainable Tourism" held recently.

The ministry is striving to respond to changes in global tourism trends by developing smart green tourist destinations.
 
"The imbalance between socio-culture as well as the economy and the environment is a task in which one of them is responsible waste management," he noted.
 
He also said that in order to make it come true, it must be done through a series of processes involving communication, information, education, and outreach.
 
Deputy Governor of Bali Tjokorda Oka Artha also said that Bali province's tourism sector was currently recovering.
 
Artha noted that the transition period for the return of tourists to Bali must be balanced with preparations of tourist destinations from aspects, such as cleanliness.
 
"Caring for the environment has been the duty of the Balinese people since long ago to maintain Balinese wisdom. However, along with the transformation of livelihoods, there is a vacuum of responsibility. This duty needs to be remembered and re-implemented in the present,” he stated.
 
The environment — including the beach — served several functions for Balinese people, who live surrounded by beaches. The functions range from cultural aspects to conservation and transportation, among others.
 
However, waste pollution cannot be avoided, starting from wood waste in certain seasons, liquid waste, and even oil waste in port areas.
 
Head of the Bali Province Environmental Affairs Office I Made Teja remarked that his administration had taken measures by focusing on environmental issues in all places, ranging from mountains, lakes, rivers, springs to beaches and the sea. This is since he opined that environmental issues are multi-sectoral in nature.
 
"Based on the governor's policy on source-based waste management, we continue to work to increase public awareness regarding its implementation," Teja remarked.
 
It is expected that the government's contribution, on top of those from the Bali Environmental Affairs Office, the community, and private parties, would be able to offer waste management solutions, especially in Bali that is currently focusing on the management of marine debris.
 
"Currently, every day, we (Bali) always have visitors, both domestic and foreign, with as many as 40 thousand visitors by air, sea, and land. Sea travel, which is generally done by cruise, is always a potential for garbage pollution at sea," Chairman of the Bali Tourism Board Ida Bagus Agung stated.
 
The Bali Tourism Board also noted that cleanliness is a major factor that needs attention, especially in terms of waste management.

 
(WAH)

