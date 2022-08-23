English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 107.7 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 August 2022 18:03
Jakarta: Some 105,654 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 170,727,467, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 59,658,577 today, increasing by 467,566 in the past 24 hours.
 
Furthermore, 17,680 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 203,146,408.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 4,858 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,323,715
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 5,134 to 6,117,792.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 24 to 157,420.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 4,858 COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 4,858 COVID-19 Cases, 24 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
BI Raises Key Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.75%

BI Raises Key Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.75%

English
Bank Indonesia
Agriculture Minister Expects Sorghum to Become Indonesia's Strategic Commodity

Agriculture Minister Expects Sorghum to Become Indonesia's Strategic Commodity

English
agriculture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Nadiem Pastikan Penanganan Suap Rektor Unila Tanpa Konflik Kepentingan
Pendidikan

Nadiem Pastikan Penanganan Suap Rektor Unila Tanpa Konflik Kepentingan

1.470 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Jakarta Hari Ini
Nasional

1.470 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi di DKI Jakarta Hari Ini

Ronaldo dan Messi Memburu Rekor Ini di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Ronaldo dan Messi Memburu Rekor Ini di Piala Dunia 2022

Bos BI: Ketahanan Sistem Keuangan Terjaga
Ekonomi

Bos BI: Ketahanan Sistem Keuangan Terjaga

28 Juta Pelajar di Filipina Akhirnya Kembali Belajar Tatap Muka di Sekolah
Internasional

28 Juta Pelajar di Filipina Akhirnya Kembali Belajar Tatap Muka di Sekolah

Berujung Putus, Kiky Saputri Pakai Kebaya Lamaran ke Acara Ini
Hiburan

Berujung Putus, Kiky Saputri Pakai Kebaya Lamaran ke Acara Ini

Sudah Cukup Yakin, Michelin Mundur dari Formula E
Otomotif

Sudah Cukup Yakin, Michelin Mundur dari Formula E

Blokir Ribuan Akses dan Konten Judi Online, Ini 3 Tantangan Masih Ganjal Kominfo
Teknologi

Blokir Ribuan Akses dan Konten Judi Online, Ini 3 Tantangan Masih Ganjal Kominfo

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!