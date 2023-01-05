Govt Targets Completing Cianjur Quake Victims' Houses before Eid

"Our promise was that in the new year (in early 2023), the community will be able to occupy 80 RISHA (Simple Healthy Instant House) units. Thank God, currently, we have completed 95 RISHA units in Sirnagalih Village, Cilaku Sub-district,” Director General of Housing Iwan Suprijanto stated.
According to a statement received on Thursday, in addition to the 95 fully completed RISHA units, there are also 69 RISHA units whose walls and floors are currently being installed as well as 24 RISHA units whose structural frames have been constructed at the relocation area in Sirnagalih Village.
Later, a total of 200 type 36/75 RISHA units will be constructed on an area of 2.5 hectares in Sirnagalih Village, the director general stated.
“Furthermore, in the second (relocation) area in Mulyasari Village, Mande Sub-district, 151 (RISHA) units will be built on an area of 1.9 hectares, and currently, four (RISHA) units have been constructed there," he noted.
Hence, currently, the ministry’s target for the first phase of relocation housing development has exceeded the determined target, he remarked.
“We are optimistic that the rest of the construction in the second phase will be completed according to the target in the third week of January 2023," Suprijanto said.
Each RISHA unit has two bedrooms, a living room, a bathroom, and a kitchen.
In addition to building earthquake-resistant houses using the RISHA method, the PUPR Ministry will built public infrastructure, facilities, and utilities (PSU) in the relocation areas, such as electricity grids and clean water and sanitation facilities.
Thus, the community can immediately occupy the houses and not stay in the evacuation center for too long.
Houses in the relocation areas are readied for people whose homes are within the active zone of Cugenang fault that caused the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that jolted Cianjur District, West Java Province, at 1:21 p.m. local time on November 21, 2022.
Meanwhile, people whose homes are not in the active zone of Cugenang fault are not required to move to the relocation area since the government has provided assistance for them to renovate their houses.
The aid is being provided by the government based on the extent of damage to each house, with Rp60 million allocated for severely damaged houses, Rp30 million for moderately damaged houses, and Rp15 million for slightly damaged houses.